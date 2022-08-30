30 people purged after blasts near Russian air base in Crimea

About 30 people were evacuated from their homes after a series of explosions near a Russian air base in Crimea.

A cordon perimeter has been established around the perimeter of the airfield.

Advertisement The leader of the self-proclaimed Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, is at the incident site.

About 30 people were evacuated from their homes on Tuesday after a series of explosions near a Russian air base in Crimea. according to Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of the Crimean region.

Kryuchkov went on to say on his Telegram channel that there were no injuries reported among the civilian population and that a cordon perimeter had been established around the perimeter of the airfield.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, has reported that he is currently present at the incident site in the village of Novofedorivka, located in the Saki district, and that “there is a dispersion of fragments.”

He also mentioned that emergency crews are currently working at the location. “Measures were taken to set up a cordon perimeter in a 5-kilometer zone: fences, traffic police crews and foot patrols in order to prevent injuries to local residents.”

Advertisement