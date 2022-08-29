Despite US-China tensions, Microsoft and ByteDance will work AI

Microsoft and ByteDance are teaming up to create a new kind of AI called KubeRay.

The two companies are working together to push the limits of what AI can do.

This project will be open source, so it could broaden its scope in the future.

Advertisement

During most of the 20th century, the US was probably the tech world’s undisputed leader, but even though this is true, China has made up a lot of lost ground. Now, China and the US are competing to be the best at Artificial Intelligence(AI), which is one of the most important and game-changing types of technology in the world.

Even though the competition between these two superpowers is starting to heat up, an unlikely partnership between a well-known American tech company and a new Chinese company has changed the way the social media industry works.

Microsoft and ByteDance are the names of these two companies, and now that’s out of the way, it’s important to note that they are working together to make a new kind of AI that they call KubeRay.

Engineers from each of these large and important companies are working together to push the limits of what AI can do after everything has been thought of and considered.

ByteDance and Microsoft presented at the recent Ray Summit in San Francisco about their project.

Researchers are combining data science, machine learning, and other fields to make it possible for AI software to work on more than one device at the same time.

Advertisement

This project will be open source since it could broaden its scope. Microsoft is doubling down on AI to break new ground after years of success, and it’s noteworthy that they’re teaming with TikTok to do so.

If cross-border cooperation like this continues to succeed, we may enter a brand new world where anything is conceivable. ByteDance may use TikTok’s popularity for future initiatives.

Also Read YouTube report finds users watching videos faster than usual YouTube says that a lot of its users watch videos at speeds...