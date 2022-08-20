Public Reaction to Hira Mani’s English Accent Is Hilarious

Britain is experiencing a crisis that is getting worse by the day, yet its government is absent
Hira Mani, a gifted actress, model, hostess, and singer from Pakistan are unstoppable. Hira is one of the actresses that frequently avoid the spotlight for a variety of reasons.
Recently, a video of Hira Mani explaining why she spoke Urdu on BBC radio has been making the rounds on social media. “I really want to speak in English but I have an Asian fan following as I’m an Asian. So my fans and followers usually understand Urdu and Hindi language and for a better reach I prefer to give interviews in Urdu”. She stated.
The internet users were eager to react after the video clip became viral on social media. The actress was made fun of on the keyboard for having a false British accent. Here are some humorous comments from the general population.
Have a look!
