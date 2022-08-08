Reema Khan Attends Umrah and Shares Photos & Videos  

 Popular former Pakistani movie actress Reema Khan. Reema, who has also worked as a director and producer, was once considered Pakistan’s finest cinema actress.

Reema has been in more than 200 movies, and many people surely praised her. For her services to Pakistani cinema, Reema also earned the Pride of Performance Award in 2019.

However, quit the business shortly after marrying the esteemed surgeon Dr. Tariq Shahab. Reema is enjoying her life after marriage and has a lovely son.

The talented actress has just arrived in Makkah to perform Umrah. She recently uploaded images taken at Khana Kaaba. Reema prayed, “May Allah Bless our country Pakistan,” along with her. View her most recent photos from the Umrah.

