Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Fans of the show Diriliş:Ertugrul are overjoyed

The show’s star, Cengiz Coşkun, who plays the role of Turgut Alp in the renowned programme, recently tied the knot in a sweet ceremony.

Cengiz Coşkun has been with his Romanian lover Beatrica Lorena for eight years

During a ceremony attended by a plethora of famous people, the actor, who is now 40 years old and has been with his Romanian lover Beatrica Lorena for eight years, exchanged marriage vows with her.

A number of his fellow performers, such as Engin Altan (Ertugural) and Nurettin Sonmez, were present during the wedding ceremony (Bamsi Beyrek).

The groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the gorgeous occasion, which has resulted in some swoon-worthy photographs and videos from the wedding making their way around the internet.

