Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun thanks Pakistanis for their love
Ertugrul came and took Pakistanis by storm, becoming one of the most-watched...
During a ceremony attended by a plethora of famous people, the actor, who is now 40 years old and has been with his Romanian lover Beatrica Lorena for eight years, exchanged marriage vows with her.
A number of his fellow performers, such as Engin Altan (Ertugural) and Nurettin Sonmez, were present during the wedding ceremony (Bamsi Beyrek).
The groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the gorgeous occasion, which has resulted in some swoon-worthy photographs and videos from the wedding making their way around the internet.
