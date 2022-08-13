Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Articles
Advertisement
Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Star of “Ertugrul,” Cengiz Coskun, marries: images

Advertisement
  • Fans of the show Diriliş:Ertugrul are overjoyed
  • The show’s star, Cengiz Coşkun, who plays the role of Turgut Alp in the renowned programme, recently tied the knot in a sweet ceremony.
  • Cengiz Coşkun has been with his Romanian lover Beatrica Lorena for eight years
Advertisement

During a ceremony attended by a plethora of famous people, the actor, who is now 40 years old and has been with his Romanian lover Beatrica Lorena for eight years, exchanged marriage vows with her.

Also Read

Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun thanks Pakistanis for their love
Turkish actor Cengiz Coskun thanks Pakistanis for their love

Ertugrul came and took Pakistanis by storm, becoming one of the most-watched...

A number of his fellow performers, such as Engin Altan (Ertugural) and Nurettin Sonmez, were present during the wedding ceremony (Bamsi Beyrek).

The groom didn’t shy away from shaking a leg on the gorgeous occasion, which has resulted in some swoon-worthy photographs and videos from the wedding making their way around the internet.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ❥𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒛 𝑪𝒐𝒔̧𝒌𝒖𝒏 ❣ (@turgut.fandom)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ❥𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒛 𝑪𝒐𝒔̧𝒌𝒖𝒏 ❣ (@turgut.fandom)

Advertisement

Also Read

Independence Day: Cengiz Coskun & Gulsim Ali extend wishes
Independence Day: Cengiz Coskun & Gulsim Ali extend wishes

Turkish celebrities have joined Pakistanis in Independence Day celebrations. Cengiz Coskun aka...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ❥𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒛 𝑪𝒐𝒔̧𝒌𝒖𝒏 ❣ (@turgut.fandom)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The
The "Smoking Causes Coughing" trailer features an absurd superhero parody
In second season of
In second season of "The Glory" trailer, anger continues
Prince Andrew 'could move into Sarah Ferguson's £5m mews house'
Prince Andrew 'could move into Sarah Ferguson's £5m mews house'
The 'My Spy' sequel also starrer Craig Robinson and Anna Faris
The 'My Spy' sequel also starrer Craig Robinson and Anna Faris
Hiba Bukhari shares captivating photos with her fans
Hiba Bukhari shares captivating photos with her fans
Akshay Kumar calls himself ‘fortunate’ & says ‘India is everything’
Akshay Kumar calls himself ‘fortunate’ & says ‘India is everything’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story