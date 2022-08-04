Star Wars series Andor to begin its premier on Sept 21 on Disney+

Andor will begin its premier on September 21.

The newest “Star Wars” television series will depict the story of a dark era in the life of future “Rogue One” hero Cassian Andor as he considers how far to go in his lifelong fight against oppressive forces, according to the show’s star and creator on Wednesday.

“Andor” is all set to begin its premier on Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS.N) Disney+ streaming service on September 21. The 12-part series stars Diego Luna as the protagonist, a rebel who sacrificed himself for the greater good at the conclusion of the 2016 film “Rogue One.”

Tony Gilroy told reporters at a Television Critics Association event that he used details from the film to develop the character’s backstory. Cassian mentions in “Rogue One” that he has participated in the galaxy’s ongoing revolution since he was six years old.

“At the end of the film he says ‘Oh my God, if we don’t go out and make this final effort, then all of the horrible things that I’ve done for the Rebellion will be for naught,” Gilroy said. “So we know there’s a very dark period.”

According to Gilroy, the Star Wars series begins five years before the events of “Rogue One,” and the first season will span one year. Disney has already commissioned a second season, which will cover the four years before “Rogue One” begins.

“Above anything, this is a show about regular people” living their daily lives, Gilroy said, but are forced to make epic decisions.

Luna stated that “Andor” will not be predictable, despite the fact that spectators are aware that Cassian’s journey ends with him sacrificing his life for others.

Luna stated, “I’m going to challenge everything you believe you know about Cassian.” I’ll tell you something you don’t know about what causes that.