Edition: English
Edition: English

Ayesha Omar announced the new song release from 'Dhai Chaal'

  • Ayesha Omar releases official song from her next film Dhai Chaal.
  • Composer Sahir Ali Bagga wanted to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of Balochistan.
  • The song was released during former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 2018 election campaign.
Ayesha Omar, Lollywood’s fashion icon and one of the highest-paid performers, is a true Pakistani.

Omar is known for turning heads with her lifestyle choices and projects, but she melted hearts, even more, this time.

Omar announced the release of a song honouring Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s unsung heroes. The song is from her next film Dhai Chaal, which she co-wrote with Shamoon Abbasi.

The song begins with footage of Lahore’s Badshahi Masjid, and then transitions to riots and water scarcity.

The song’s creator, Sahir Ali Bagga, wants people to know that tomorrow will be better. The song is infused with patriotic sentiments, calling listeners to leave their homes and vote in favour of orphans, fragile, ill, dependant, defenceless, innocent, hardworking, labourers, farmers, and this land for Pakistan’s new elevation.

Omar uploaded the song to Instagram. “Presenting to you the first official song. She captioned the post, “Niklo Pakistan Ki Khatir” from Dhai Chaal, the film.”

She added, “This song is paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Balochistan/Pakistan.”

Take a look:

 

A rendition of this song was released during former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 2018 election campaign.

The film’s director, Taimoor Sherazi, told the press, “We had bought the rights to the song in 2018 but they needed a part of it for the elections for a little while so they played it. We put a stop to it later since we had the rights — this is basically our song. If you check the promo, it reads ‘official song of Dhai Chaal by Sahir Ali Bagga’. It has been properly released now.”

Check out the video below:

