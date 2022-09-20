Father sets son on fire for not completing homework

Father set fire to his 12-year-old son for not studying, and the child died as a result of the burns and injuries

KARACHI: An inhumane incident was reported where a father set fire to his 12-year-old son for not studying, and the child died as a result of the burns and injuries.

The fatal tragedy occurred on September 14 in the Orangi Town neighborhood. The accused Nazir’s son Shaheer had not completed his schoolwork, for which Nazir burned him by spilling oil over his body and throwing a match at him. which resulted in severe burns on the body.

According to the details, Shaheer was brought to the Qatar Hospital and subsequently to the Civil Hospital’s burn ward, where he perished after a 35-hour battle for his life.

Two days after her son died, the mother filed a case against her husband for this heinous crime.

The accused was arrested, and he informed the officers that his son was absent from school for a few days. He said that he used kerosene oil to scare his son and then ignited a match, causing him to catch fire. Nazir went on to say that he rushed his son to the hospital as soon as he heard him scream.

According to the authorities, Shaheer asked his father to fly a kite, which prompted Nazir to inquire about his son’s schoolwork. However, Shaheer did not respond, which irritated his father.

The accused was brought before a judicial magistrate’s court and formally charged with the offense before being handed over to the police for physical detention until September 24.