Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, announces an engagement

  • Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is one of the few famous children who avoid the entertainment industry.
  • Ira has, however, consistently generated media attention as a result of her use of social media.
  • Her relationship with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare in particular has caught the interest of online users.
Ira and Nupur, who started dating in 2020, have consistently posted adorable photos on social media that have set major couple goals. Ira Khan herself shared a lovely video to announce the exciting news that the lovely couple has finally gotten engaged.

It’s interesting to note that Nupur Shikhare proposed to his girlfriend while he was competing in the renowned Iron Man Italy show. Ira Khan posted a video of a fitness instructor approaching his girlfriend while dressed as a race car driver. The two then kissed. He then got down on one knee and asked Ira to marry him with a ring, to which both of them replied, “Yes.” Ira Khan, who is overjoyed by the ideal proposal, captured the priceless moment on camera and posted it to Instagram with the caption: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: “Hehe, I agreed.”

Watch Ira Khan’s video here:

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Friends of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are currently congratulating the couple on their posts. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira’s close friend and co-star in the movie Dangal with Aamir Khan, wrote on Facebook: “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. @nupur shikhare is so film-like, uff. On the other hand, Sara Tendulkar said: “Omg congratulations!”

Ira, the sole child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, made her theatrical directing debut a few years ago. The star child, however, has no current plans to work in Bollywood. Even though there have been rumours of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare getting married for a while, the couple has not yet made any announcements about their wedding plans.

