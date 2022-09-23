With numerous projects in development, Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the movie business.

With the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he made his acting debut, and the actor hasn’t looked back since.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his most recent horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Tabu and Kiara Advani also starred.

The film was the second-highest grossing Hindi film of the year with a total worldwide take of 266 crores.

The actor will appear in Freddy, a romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Alaya F. This is the first time Kartik and Alaya have worked together on camera. Shashanka now discussed how Kartik experienced insomnia while filming Freddy. “[During the shoot], Kartik admitted to me that the character he played in “Freddy” is keeping him up at night. He had arrived well-prepared. He continued, “He was totally into his character. Everyone, including him, was shocked to learn that Kartik is starring in a movie similar to Freddy, according to Shashanka.

Kartik is an actor for the director. I’ve been attempting to collaborate with him for nearly five years. I tried to tell him the story of a movie, but it didn’t work. His intensity in the movie shocked me [when I worked with him this time]. Off-screen, he strikes me as a charming and laid-back guy. But when the cameras start rolling, he disappears into his character,” Shashanka said. Further, he recalled that a few years ago, after reading the script, he spoke to Kartik and was surprised because he had anticipated many changes, but the actor insisted on keeping it as dark as it was.

Kartik will next be seen in Aashiqui 3, Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and an action film with Kabir Khan in addition to Freddy.