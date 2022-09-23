Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kartik Aaryan was having trouble sleeping because of his role in Freddy
Kartik Aaryan was having trouble sleeping because of his role in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan was having trouble sleeping because of his role in Freddy

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan was having trouble sleeping because of his role in Freddy

Kartik Aaryan was having trouble sleeping because of his role in Freddy

Advertisement
  • With numerous projects in development, Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the movie business.
  • With the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he made his acting debut, and the actor hasn’t looked back since.
  • The actor is currently enjoying the success of his most recent horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which Tabu and Kiara Advani also starred.
Advertisement

The film was the second-highest grossing Hindi film of the year with a total worldwide take of 266 crores.

The actor will appear in Freddy, a romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Alaya F. This is the first time Kartik and Alaya have worked together on camera. Shashanka now discussed how Kartik experienced insomnia while filming Freddy. “[During the shoot], Kartik admitted to me that the character he played in “Freddy” is keeping him up at night. He had arrived well-prepared. He continued, “He was totally into his character. Everyone, including him, was shocked to learn that Kartik is starring in a movie similar to Freddy, according to Shashanka.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan shows off his SatyaPrem Ki Katha set
Kartik Aaryan shows off his SatyaPrem Ki Katha set

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in 2011. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently...

Kartik is an actor for the director. I’ve been attempting to collaborate with him for nearly five years. I tried to tell him the story of a movie, but it didn’t work. His intensity in the movie shocked me [when I worked with him this time]. Off-screen, he strikes me as a charming and laid-back guy. But when the cameras start rolling, he disappears into his character,” Shashanka said. Further, he recalled that a few years ago, after reading the script, he spoke to Kartik and was surprised because he had anticipated many changes, but the actor insisted on keeping it as dark as it was.

Kartik will next be seen in Aashiqui 3, Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and an action film with Kabir Khan in addition to Freddy.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story