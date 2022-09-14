Parliamentarians asked to submit asset details by Dec 31

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has instructed all parliamentarians to submit their annual asset details by December 31.

The electoral body reminded parliamentarians and members of provincial assemblies to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities for the fiscal year 2021-22 ending on June 30 latest by December 31 to avoid suspension of their membership.

All senators and members of the national and provincial assemblies have also been asked to submit yearly wealth statements of their spouses and dependent children as on the preceding day of June 30 on Form-B for the financial year 2021-2022 being a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP will issue the list of those who fail to submit the statements on January 1. Their membership will be suspended on January 16. Those parliamentarians will not be able to participate in parliament sessions and the legislation process.

The commission will take action against those who submit wrong information about their assets. He may, within 120 days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

The prescribed form along with instructions/guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of Provincial Assemblies.

Moreover, Form-B can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website.

