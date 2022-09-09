Rockstar prepares for GTA 6 after throwing out credits for GTA 5.

Rockstar has added credits for GTA 5 and GTA Online to its website.

It feels like a farewell to the long-running criminal game.

The next game in the series could be released as early as October.

As it looks toward the future of the Grand Theft Auto series and accelerates GTA 6 development, Rockstar has added credits for GTA 5 and GTA Online to its website.

Even though it’s still frequently appearing in the top seller charts, GTA 5 will turn nine years old on September 17.

This is a long time for any game to run, even one that is unquestionably among the best open-world games available.

Following reports that Rockstar is giving GTA 6 development priority, the developer Rockstar has now written a thank you to all those who contributed to the criminal game on its website.

The “Thank You” page on the Rockstar Games website states, “Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the united efforts of our global team over many years.”

From the time of the game’s initial release in 2013 until the present, “we wish to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games.”

It undoubtedly feels like a farewell to the long-running criminal game, which would be consistent with several rumors that a formal GTA 6 unveiling might occur as early as October.

With an estimated 169 million copies sold, GTA 5 is currently the second best-selling videogame of all time, barely falling short of Minecraft’s 238 million estimated sales.

Re-releases on contemporary hardware and the popularity of its GTA Online mode, which is still one of the best multiplayer games available today, have contributed to its sustained success.

Dan Houser, who co-founded the studio with his brother Sam and wrote or co-wrote every GTA game since GTA: London, left Rockstar Games in March 2020 in search of new opportunities.

The next game in the series will probably have a Miami setting similar to Vice City, according to GTA 6 leaks from July.

Later, Rockstar insiders confirmed this rumor, saying the future game will include “a pair of starring characters in a plot inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.”

Despite claims that GTA 6 won’t be released for another two years, it has been stated that Rockstar wants to regularly update the game’s playable map over time, introducing new objectives and locales over the game’s lifecycle.

After their account was recovered from recent GTA 5 hacking, one innocent GTA Online gamer had billions to spend.

