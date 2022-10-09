Durefishan Saleem cuts a summery figure in a floral dress

Durefishan Saleem is one of the most popular faces in the Television Industry. The actress is also famous for her dress sense and very frequently shares her looks on social media. She opted for a green floral print dress. The actress teamed the dress with minimal makeup featuring a waistline, an asymmetrical hem, a floral pattern in different hues, gathered design detail, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star’s curves.

The actress was fashionable in weekend photographs wearing a floral maxi dress with bare feet and no makeup. Thousands of social media users liked and applauded the images of Dur-e-Fishan that became viral on the Internet.

Actress took to Instagram to drop stunning pictures from her daily lookbook, and the star looked breathtaking as the sea in them. She rose to fame by playing a leading role in her ongoing Drama serial “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.”

