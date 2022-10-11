Govt has no problem in lying about cypher: Fawad Chaudhry

KP, Punjab assemblies to be dissolved next week, says Fawad Chaudhry

  • Fawad blames journalists for twisting President Alvi’s statement
  • PTI leader expresses disappointment on SBP report
  • Terms unemployment as dangerous
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the incumbent government has no problem in lying blatantly about the cypher.

In a Tweet, the former law minister blamed journalists for promoting the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) narrative regarding the cypher by twisting the statements of President Arif Alvi on the matter during an exclusive interview with a private TV channel.

“This is an example to judge these people who have no problem in lying blatantly,” he said. “If Imran Khan’s government was not sent packing through a conspiracy then why is the government shying away from conducting an investigation into the matter.”

Expressing disappointment on State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) report, Fawad said the economy is in shambles.

“The 2% growth rate shows how unemployment is on the rise,” the PTI leader said, adding that unemployment is dangerous which will rapidly impact poverty.

