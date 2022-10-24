Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall at Mexico’s Pacific coast

Between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Hurricane Roslyn struck early on Sunday.

It soon weakened to a tropical storm and headed swiftly inland.

ccording to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Monterrey, in the region, is located about 50 miles to the west-northwest of Roslyn.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Monterrey, in the region, is located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) to the west-northwest of Roslyn.

The hurricane was traveling at a speed of 22 mph (35 kph) toward the northeast and was predicted to weaken even more as it moved ashore. Roslyn should evaporate before it reaches Texas, according to the centre. The Nayarit state civil defense office said it could not corroborate reports that two individuals died after seeking shelter in shaky buildings that collapsed during the storm.

The hurricane was traveling at a speed of 22 mph (35 kph) toward the northeast and was predicted to weaken even more as it moved ashore. Roslyn should evaporate before it reaches Texas, according to the centre. The Nayarit state civil defense office said it could not corroborate reports that two individuals died after seeking shelter in shaky buildings that collapsed during the storm.

Roslyn didn’t land directly, but it still caused Puerto Vallarta torrential rain and big waves. Ocean surges tore up the oceanfront promenade. In roughly the same location as where Hurricane Orlene made landfall on October 3, Roslyn made landfall in the state of Nayarit.

About 90 miles (150 kilometres) north of Puerto Vallarta, the hurricane made landfall close to the fishing community of San Blas, close to the village of Santa Cruz. The mayor of San Blas, José Antonio Barajas, stated in a television broadcast that although several houses had been destroyed and the power had been out, no one had been killed or gravely hurt. “The winds from this hurricane were, in truth, tremendous,” Barajas said. “The sound of the wind was strong.”

Roslyn blew down trees and flooded some streets in Tepic, the state capital of Nayarit. Authorities ordered residents to stay inside on Sunday as workers cleared a landslide that had closed a nearby highway.

According to the Federal Electricity Commission, the storm caused power outages in over 150,000 residences. By Sunday noon, electricity had been restored to around one-third of those clients. In the meantime, beachfront restaurants in Puerto Vallarta where visitors had lunched carelessly on Saturday were deserted Sunday morning, and at some, the waves had washed away fences and small thatched huts that often keep customers’ faces out of the sun.

Adrián Bobadilla, the director of the state civil defence office for the region surrounding Puerto Vallarta, stated that while officials were scouring the area, they had not yet discovered any significant damage.

“The biggest effect was from the waves, on some of the beachside infrastructure,” said Bobadilla. “We did not have any significant damage.”

When the big waves threw up a giant sea turtle on the beach, the state civil defence agency posted video of officers taking it back to the water.

The National Water Commission and the U.S. Hurricane Center also issued warnings that heavy rains from Roslyn might result in flash flooding and landslides over the inland region’s rocky terrain.