PM calls for ‘peaceful dialogue’ to resolve conflict with India

ASTANA: Hinting towards arch rival India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday deemed it favorable to hold “peaceful dialogue in resolving conflicts” with other countries.

Addressing the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the premier said “Pakistan desires peaceful relations with India.”

He pinned the onus on India to take necessary steps in a bid to find result oriented solutions apart from talking about the atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“Kashmiris continue to face denial for their right to self-determination,” the premier added, saying that he urged other countries to take notice of India’s “bullet over ballot” policy.

The PML-N president’s speech covered the promotion of peace, security and stability in the world’s largest continent.

“We are willing to engage with India for the sake of prosperity and development as both sides of the border cannot afford to deal with massive challenges of poverty and unemployment amid meager resources.”

PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of diverting resources towards education and health.

“I want to leave behind a legacy of peace and progress for the prosperity of the coming generations of our region,” he said. “Pakistan’s first priority at the moment is to revive rapid and equitable economy”.