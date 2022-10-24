Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM
Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM

Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM

Articles
Advertisement
Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM

Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM

Advertisement
  • First Hindu and first person of color to hold the position of prime minister in Britain will be Rishi Sunak.
  • He is also the youngest individual to hold the position in more than 200 years at the age of 42.
  • In the 2016 referendum, Sunak favored leaving the European Union.
Advertisement

First Hindu and first person of color to hold the position of prime minister in Britain will be Rishi Sunak.

He is also the youngest individual to hold the position in more than 200 years at the age of 42.

The outcome of the election on Monday puts an end to a breathtakingly quick ascent to the top of British politics.

When Sunak was initially elected as an MP in 2015, Brexit dominated the political landscape and he served two years on the backbenches. In the 2016 referendum, Sunak favored leaving the European Union.

Later, he rose to the position of junior minister in Theresa May’s administration. When Boris Johnson initially appointed Sunak as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019 then as the Chancellor in 2020, it was Sunak who received his first significant government position.

When he announced a comprehensive support plan for people unable to work during lockdown, Sunak gained notoriety in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Advertisement

However, the “Partygate” incident that brought down Boris Johnson also damaged his reputation, and after resigning from his administration earlier this year, he and Johnson became bitter adversaries.

In recent days, Sunak has been mum on his policy proposal, but during the last leadership election over the summer, he was widely regarded as the more moderate of the two contenders. He adopted a more moderate stance on issues like Brexit and the economy than Liz Truss did.

Also Read

Sunak has Mordaunt’s “full support” as she withdraws from race
Sunak has Mordaunt’s “full support” as she withdraws from race

After Penny Mordaunt declared in a statement that "we all owe it...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
North Korea issues a weather advisory for
North Korea issues a weather advisory for "severe cold"
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story