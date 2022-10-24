Rishi Sunak becomes first non white UK PM

First Hindu and first person of color to hold the position of prime minister in Britain will be Rishi Sunak.

The outcome of the election on Monday puts an end to a breathtakingly quick ascent to the top of British politics.

When Sunak was initially elected as an MP in 2015, Brexit dominated the political landscape and he served two years on the backbenches. In the 2016 referendum, Sunak favored leaving the European Union.

Later, he rose to the position of junior minister in Theresa May’s administration. When Boris Johnson initially appointed Sunak as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019 then as the Chancellor in 2020, it was Sunak who received his first significant government position.

When he announced a comprehensive support plan for people unable to work during lockdown, Sunak gained notoriety in the early weeks of the pandemic.

However, the “Partygate” incident that brought down Boris Johnson also damaged his reputation, and after resigning from his administration earlier this year, he and Johnson became bitter adversaries.

In recent days, Sunak has been mum on his policy proposal, but during the last leadership election over the summer, he was widely regarded as the more moderate of the two contenders. He adopted a more moderate stance on issues like Brexit and the economy than Liz Truss did.

