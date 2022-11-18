Advertisement
  BIEK announced Inter Part 1 Pre Medical Results 2022
BIEK announced Inter Part 1 Pre Medical Results 2022

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has officially announced the results of the annual examinations of class 11 (pre-medical).

Moreover, Students can check their results on BIEK’s android app, which can be downloaded from Play Store. Also check on official website of BIEK.

Recently, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11 on 17 November.

BISE Lahore Inter 11th Class result 2022

Next Story