Sunny Deol’s upcoming film Gadar 2‘s trailer has garnered massive praise, and industry friends have congratulated him. In a rare interaction, Sunny’s half-sister Esha Deol extended her wishes for the film. Esha had skipped Sunny’s son Karan Deol’s wedding but later congratulated him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Esha re-shared the Gadar 2 trailer, using emojis like clap, folded hands, red heart, and nazar amulet.

Earlier, Esha, along with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol, skipped Karan Deol’s wedding, sparking rumours of family discord. However, Esha’s later congratulatory message dispelled speculations.

In Gadar 2, Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their beloved characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena. The film revolves around their efforts to rescue their son Jeete, who is captured and tortured in Pakistan during the ‘Crush India Movement.’

Sunny expressed gratitude to fans for their support and promised double the action and entertainment in Gadar 2 compared to the original. The film hits cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read Sunny Deol Blames Politics for India-Pakistan Hatred The much-anticipated film, Gadar 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.