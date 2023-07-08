Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

The price of gold per tola reached Rs 208,200 in country.

KARACHI: Gold price decreased by Rs 200 in the country on Saturday after the continuous increase for the last several days.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola reached Rs 208,200 in the country.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs.172 and gold was sold at Rs.178, 498.

Gold has become 1925 dollars per ounce after an increase of 8 dollars in the world exchange rate.

On the other hand,Atlas Honda has raised the prices of all its units, including the affordable Honda CD 70 model, due to the impact of currency devaluation and a significant rise in production costs.

Despite the price hike, Honda CD 70 continues to be one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country. As one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda has faced challenges in maintaining competitive pricing amidst these market factors.