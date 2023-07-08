Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

Advertisement
  • The price of gold per tola reached Rs 208,200 in country.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs.172.
  • Gold has become 1925 dollars per ounce after increase of 8 dollars.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Gold price decreased by Rs 200 in the country on Saturday after the continuous increase for the last several days.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola reached Rs 208,200 in the country.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs.172 and gold was sold at Rs.178, 498.

Gold has become 1925 dollars per ounce after an increase of 8 dollars in the world exchange rate.

On the other hand,Atlas Honda has raised the prices of all its units, including the affordable Honda CD 70 model, due to the impact of currency devaluation and a significant rise in production costs.

Also Read

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023
Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan July 2023

Despite the price hike, the Honda CD 70 remains a popular choice...

Advertisement

Despite the price hike, Honda CD 70 continues to be one of the best-selling motorcycles in the country. As one of the leading manufacturers of two-wheelers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda has faced challenges in maintaining competitive pricing amidst these market factors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story