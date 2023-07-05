Advertisement
Gold price increases by Rs 1000 per tola

  • The price of gold per tola reached Rs 20,6000.
  • The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 176,612.
  • The price of gold in the world market decreased by one dollar.
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola increased by Rs 1000 in the country on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs.206,000 after an increase of Rs.1000.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 176,612 with an increase of Rs 858.

According to the association, the price of gold in the world market decreased by one dollar to 1928 dollars per ounce.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola was Rs 205,000 in the country after a decrease of Rs 2200 yesterday.

Earlier, a single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 232700 on May 30 May 2023. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price.

The gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

