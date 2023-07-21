Gold price increases by Rs 1800 per tola

The per tola gold was sold at Rs 222,900.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in the country increased once again after the decrease of the previous day.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 1800 and gold was sold at Rs 222,900.

According to the association, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 191,100 with an increase of Rs 1542.

The price of gold in the international exchange market is 1966 dollars per ounce after a decrease of 12 dollars.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs 5300 yesterday.

Earlier, Gold became cheaper by Rs 5300 to Rs 221100 per tola.

10 grams of gold decreased by Rs4544 to Rs189558.

With the increase of 5 dollars in the international market, gold per ounce became 1978 dollars.