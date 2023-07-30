Italy’s Belt and Road Initiative Dilemma

Italian Defence Minister criticizes joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Italy was the only major Western country to join the BRI four years ago.

Italy considers breaking free from the BRI agreement.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto criticized Italy’s decision to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) four years ago, calling it “improvised and atrocious” in an interview published on Sunday. Italy became the only major Western country to join the BRI under a previous government, and the current administration is now contemplating how to break free from the agreement. The BRI aims to connect China with Asia, Europe, and beyond through significant infrastructure spending, but critics view it as a means for China to expand its geopolitical and economic influence.

Crosetto argued that while Italy’s decision boosted China’s exports to the country, it did not have a comparable effect on Italian exports to China. He described the current challenge as finding a way to distance Italy from the BRI without damaging relations with Beijing, acknowledging that China is both a competitor and a partner.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently announced that her government has until December to decide on the BRI and also revealed plans for an upcoming trip to Beijing. During a White House meeting with US President Joe Biden, she discussed the matter.

Meloni highlighted the paradox of Italy being part of the BRI, yet not being the G7 country with the strongest trading ties to China. She noted that this demonstrates the possibility of maintaining good relations and trading partnerships outside of the BRI framework.

The discussions and considerations around Italy’s involvement in the BRI reflect the complex dynamics between economic cooperation and competition with China. As the country weighs its options, the decision will likely have implications for Italy’s economic ties with China and its position in the broader geopolitical landscape.

