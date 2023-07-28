No deadlock over dissolution of NA: Rana Sanaullah

He said caretaker prime minister should be a politician.

Rana Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif will return home soon.

He said Dar or anyone like him can become caretaker PM.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that there is no deadlock in the dissolution of the National Assembly and added that the assembly will be dissolved two days before the end of its fixed term.

He said that it is under consideration that the caretaker prime minister should be a politician.

He said that if this is decided then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar or anyone like him can become caretaker Prime Minister.

In response to a question, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif will return home soon. He will appear in the courts with protective bail and then he will be acquitted of all cases and participate in practical politics.