Pak, Chinese institutions decide to promote Chinese medicine

KARACHI: Chinese and Pakistani institutions have decided to further strengthen the cooperation in the field of nutrition, health, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to safeguard the health of Chinese and Pakistani people.

Ningbo University, China, and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, are planning to carry out space breeding and quality evaluation of medicinal plants and key food crops.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the ICCBS, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi on Wednesday.

He informed the meeting that a four-member Pakistani delegation led by Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho just arrived back after having a 12-day visit to China.

“I and two other scholars of the ICCBS were also part of that delegation,” he maintained

The delegation also participated in health dialogues with Chinese health departments, hospitals, institutions, and enterprises for more possibilities in cooperation between China and Pakistan in the fields of health, medicine, and so on, he said.

Dr. Azra has assured the Chinese counterparts and institutions that the Government of Sindh will provide all-out support for the meaningful outcomes of all collaborative projects, Prof. Choudhary informed the meeting and added that she had proposed to initiate a joint project for the R&D and production of complementary food for mothers and child health in Sindh province.

She also proposed to have institutional linkages between the Institute of Food Science and Technology, Beijing, and Sindh’s premier research institution the ICCBS.

Ningbo University and Karachi University plan to carry out space breeding and quality evaluation of medicinal materials and key food crops, Prof. Choudhary said.

Focusing on food and drug homologous substances, the two sides will jointly develop nutrition and health products suitable for pregnant and lactating women and infants in Pakistan, and market them by Pakistani laws and regulations, he added.

During the visit to the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the delegation showed great interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), he said, adding that both sides exchanged ideas and information on topics including talent exchange, construction of the TCM teaching system, clinical research, compilation of China-Pakistan herbal books.

Prof. Choudhary highlighted the importance of promoting traditional medicine in the OIC world of 1.9 billion people on 4 continents and said that the OIC world had faced a host of security and development challenges as well as the menace of violent extremism.