PIMA demands immediate recovery of Dr Munir Ahmed Naich

Dr Munir was abducted by unknown persons.

The situation is very painful for entire doctors community.

PIMA demanded security for doctors of Sindh province.

KARACHI: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has strongly condemned the abduction of Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Guddu Dr. Munir Ahmed Naich.

PIMA Central President Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon and PIMA Sindh President Dr. Abdul Rashid Wahab said in a joint statement on Wednesday that Dr Munir Ahmed Naich was abducted by unknown persons from his private clinic on Tuesday evening and there is no information about him yet.

They said this situation is very painful and worrying for the entire doctors community. The government should provide protection to the doctors otherwise it will be impossible for the doctors to continue their services.

They demanded from the Chief Minister Sindh, IG Sindh Police, SSP Kashmore/Kandhkot to take immediate steps for the recovery of Dr. Munir Ahmed Naich and provide security to the healthcare community.

