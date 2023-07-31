PML-N, PPP to meet again to consult on caretaker setup

National Assembly to be dissolved before August 12: PM Shehbaz
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the National Assembly would be dissolved...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) have agreed to meet today to consult on the caretaker set-up.
Pakistan People’s Party will present a name for the caretaker prime minister.
According to the details, the consultation process for the caretaker setup was accelerated, in this regard, the Muslim League-N contacted the PPP, which they agreed to meet today.
Sources have said that there will be a third round of consultation between the PPP and the PML-N committee.
PPP sources said that the party will present the name of the caretaker prime minister today. Asif Zardari has been entrusted with the names of the caretaker prime minister.
Presently, former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Zardari is in Europe on a private visit.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.