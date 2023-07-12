Price of gold decreases by Rs 500 per tola

The price of gold per tola has reached Rs 204,000.

The price of gold in world market has increased by 14 dollars.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 500 in the country on Wednesday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has reached Rs 204,000 after a decrease of Rs 500.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market has increased by 14 dollars to 1946 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over, therefore he has decided to announce the next Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) for the vertical distribution of available resources.

“We have started spade work to design the next PFC and it will be finalized within a month.”

Replying to a question, the CM said that the cabinet had decided to announce the PFC award within a month of the formation of local bodies. “Now the elected representatives of the local bodies have taken over and we are going to form the commission and then the commission decides the formula of the award,” he said and added that his government would financially strengthen the third tier of the government.