PTI decides to take action against senators for voting Army Act

  • PTI core-committee meeting was held in Lahore.
  • Senator Shibli Faraz will conduct an investigation.
  • The overall political situation of country was discussed.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has decided to take action against the party senators who played a role in the passing of the Army Act.

A meeting of the core-committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was held in Lahore, which was chaired by Chairman PTI.

According to the spokesperson of PTI, the overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting and preparations for the upcoming elections, political strategy were also discussed.

The spokesman says that the role of PTI members in the process of approving the Army Act was reviewed in the meeting.

The spokesman said that the commission comprising Senator Shibli Faraz will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and action will be taken against the members over violation of party policy.

Earlier, the Senate had approved the Army Act Amendment Bill, under which unauthorized disclosure of information obtained in the national security and interest in an official capacity will be punished up to 5 years.

The official will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

