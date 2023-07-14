Unusual Culinary Adventure: Pizza Cooked Inside an Active Volcano in Guatemala

Video shows pizza being buried and cooked underground.

Pizza Pacaya, located in San Vicente Pacaya, is the only place for volcano pizza.

The video goes viral with 1.2 million views and many likes/comments.

Some people travel the world to capture the beauty and culture of other locations. Alexandra Blodgett is one such traveller. Her Instagram profile is full of footage of her travelling across the world. She recently visited Guatemala, where she had an unusual type of pizza. Her pizza was cooked inside an active volcano.

“POV: travelling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” she commented on Instagram as she shared the footage. She also mentioned that the restaurant where the pizza is served is called Pizza Pacaya. “This volcano is erupting!” The most recent big eruption occurred in 2021. “It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!” she added.

The video begins with a person burying an uncooked pizza under ground cover. They take it out and serve it to Blodgett a few moments later. The remainder of the film shows her eating the dish prepared in an unusual manner.

According to the ABC, San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, is the only spot where pizza is made within a volcano. David Garcia founded the Pizza Pacaya restaurant, which serves this delectable meal. After seeing a few tourists burning marshmallows in the volcano caverns, he decided to start his own business.

The video was released on July 2nd. The video has had over 1.2 million views since it was shared, and the number is growing. In addition, the video has garnered a number of likes and comments.

