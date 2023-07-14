Viral Video Reveals Black Magic Rituals in India: Disturbing Act of Buried Objects

The video captures a man digging and retrieving a lemon.

The incident is not the first involving black magic in India, highlighting the prevalence of such practices.

A girl named Navya allegedly committed suicide after discovering black magic artifacts.

Some of the saddest realities in the world is black magic. A shocking video of ladies dumping stuff outside an Indian home went popular on social media.

The shocking video on Twitter depicted a black burqa-clad woman on the phone in Hyderabad, Telangana. She was accompanied by another woman wearing a white scarf.

Outside the home, the women buried a lemon and an amulet. The following frame depicted a man excavating and retrieving the objects.

The supposed black magic act’s viral video has 21,000 views and over 100 likes.

It is hardly the first instance of black magic in India. Previously, a girl is said to have committed suicide while under the influence of black magic.

According to an Indian news outlet, Navya, a class 12 girl, hanged herself in her residence in Bharat Nagar, within the jurisdiction of the Kulsumpura Police Station, on Wednesday night.

Her family members reported that she used to be depressed after discovering lemons, black threads, eggs, and other black magic artefacts on June 1.

