Woman’s Honest LinkedIn Post about Job Mistake Goes Viral

  • Shikha Gupta’s honest LinkedIn post about a job mistake goes viral.
  • Gupta admits to making an error and gives it a year before moving on.
  • The post receives over one lakh views and 1600 likes on Twitter.
When shifting jobs, many people take extra care to research the position that the organization offers. Not only that, but some make certain that they are entering a positive work culture. Despite their best efforts, many people end up in jobs they don’t want. Many people may also refuse to admit it. However, after a similar incident occurred with a woman in Bengaluru, she decided to be frank about her error.

Shikha Gupta, a Bengaluru-based lady, has gone viral for publishing her honest professional experience with a company on LinkedIn. It all began when Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan uploaded a screenshot of Gupta’s LinkedIn profile. Gupta wrote about one of her experiences, “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on.”

This post was published on July 15th. It has already been seen over one lakh times after it was shared on the microblogging platform. The tweet has also received more than 1600 likes. Many people expressed their opinions in the post’s comments area. Many people were moved by this tweet.

