70% of electrocution cases happen in homes: Experts

KARACHI: 70% of electrocution cases happen in private premises and homes, speakers at a webinar conducted by Mehfooz Pakistan.

Present in the webinar along with the host Zarrar Khuhro were the esteemed panelists, Naimat Khan, a correspondent at Arab News, Urban Planner Muhmmad Toheed, Dr, Lubna Baig, Professor at the University of Lahore and Ex-Administrator Karachi Fahim uz Zaman.

Naimat Khan was asked about the electrocution cases especially those that occur in private premises, and said since electrocution cases are a seasonal problem happening mostly during monsoon, there isn’t much importance given to the issue.

Zarrar Khuhro asked Dr. Lubna about how the electrocution cases are reported and dealt with to which Dr. Lubna said that electrocution cases are not considered a medico-legal cases which means that these cases are not eligible for autopsy since there are no marks on the body and are not suspicious. She also mentioned an important point that electrocution cases happen around the year however they get more hype during the monsoon season.

Fahim uz Zaman mentioned that even though there is an electric department in Karachi, due to factors such as inflation, people look for cheaper alternatives which at times result in accidents.

Talking about awareness and safety precautions related to electrocution, Toheed said that people are using cheaper wiring due to higher prices in the city. He also mentioned that people usually see videos on YouTube and try to do electrical work themselves to save money which they will have to pay the electrician to do a small task like changing the capacitor of their fan. He also mentioned even in these videos, no precautionary measures are highlighted.

Zarrar Khuhro agreed with Toheed and said that if there is a huge audience available on social media then we should make videos on electrical safety and circulate them.

Dr Lubna mentioned that to reach the maximum amount of people and raise awareness against electrocution cases, there is a need to do awareness campaigns and public service messages on TV in the prime-time slots and not after midnight.

Muhammad Toheed mentioned that electrocution cases are never highlighted anywhere. Children should be given awareness regarding electrocution in schools which is the need of the hour.

The webinar concluded with the host and all panelists agreeing that the electrocution and other electricity-related problems are very complex and cannot be resolved overnight.