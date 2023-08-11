Advertisement
date 2023-08-11
Edition: English

SC fixes contempt petition against Ahsan Iqbal for hearing

Articles
  • A two-member bench will hear case on August 15.
  • Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will also part of bench.
  • A contempt petition was filed against him on May 2,2018.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC) has fixed the contempt petition against former Federal Minister and  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal for hearing.

A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the case on August 15 and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will also be a part of the bench.

On May 2, 2018, a contempt of court petition was filed against former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

In the petition, contempt of court action was requested against the interior minister for making an anti-judiciary statement.

In the petition, it was requested to disqualify Ahsan Iqbal under Articles 63 and 62 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday declared (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 null and void.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a set of pleas challenging the recently-enacted SC (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 and today the SC declared the petitions against the Review Act admissible.

