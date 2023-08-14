CM performs soft launch of Karachi safe city

He said during MoU signing ceremony of Safe City Project.

CM said he was aware of urgency attached to this project.

He said this project was truly a one-of-a-kind initiative.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has the Karachi Safe City Project is not just a collection of surveillance cameras and technological advancements; it embodies our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure environment.

This he said while speaking at the contract signing ceremony of Integrated C5ISR Based (Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) Safe City Project here at the CM House.

He said that the Karachi Safe City Project was not merely the installation of surveillance cameras and adopting technological advancements, but it embodied our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure urban environment. “With the challenges that a rapidly growing city like Karachi faces, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen must feel safe and secure and this project brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” he said.

The CM said that he was aware of the urgency attached to this project. “The safety and well-being of our citizens cannot wait, and we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of its successful implementation,” he said.

“I am honored to launch the much-awaited launch of the safe city project before leaving the charge of this office,” he said and added that it was a testament to the foresight and dedication of the Sindh government.

He said that the Sindh Safe Cities Authority board and its director general and NRTC have worked hard to make the project a reality.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has always placed the needs and aspirations of our citizens at the forefront of its agenda. “We understand the challenges faced by our cities in this rapidly evolving world, and we are not merely content with acknowledging these challenges, but we strive to confront them head-on, with determination and innovation.

CM said that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times, and deter criminal activities. He added that the integrated approach aligned with our commitment to creating a city that was not only prosperous but also safe for all its residents.

Shah said that the Safe City Project was truly a one-of-a-kind initiative, distinguished not only by its scale but also by the intricate technical complexities it encompasses. “As we stand on the cusp of its launch, we can take pride in our collective efforts to overcome these hurdles and bring this visionary project to fruition.,” he said.