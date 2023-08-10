DNA training session for Police officials ended at SFDL

50 police officials participated in training session.

Officials given hands-on training at mock crime scenes.

Forensic DNA is an important modern-age tool.

KARACHI: A two-day DNA training session for police officials was concluded at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the ICCBS, University of Karachi, organized the training session on August 9 to 10, in which 50 police officials, including 25 from Crime Scene Unit and 25 from the Police Investigation Department, participated. The officials were given hands-on training at the mock crime scenes.

Earlier, in the opening session, ICCBS Acting Director Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen welcomed the participants on behalf of Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General.

Addressing the session, she discussed the technological advancement in the field of forensic DNA analysis. She said that this session was a part of the training program designed for various stakeholders separately, catering to their official needs.

SFDL In-charge and Project Director Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, in the opening session, said that the discovery of deoxyribonucleic acid – more commonly known as DNA – was considered one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century.

Forensic DNA is an important modern-age tool which had gained much attention recently in most criminal and civil matters, he said, adding that It’s not only been used to solve countless crimes but exonerated people wrongly convicted, as well as solved several cold cases.

Training of the police officials is very important for proper collection of evidence which will help the dispensation of justice in its true spirit, he observed.

He also described the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility for forensic DNA analysis, which is developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology.

The participants of the training session also paid a visit to Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory.

In the concluding session, Prof. Farzana Shaheen distributed the training certificate among the participants.