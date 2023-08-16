FIA launches investigation of four major corruption scandals

The probe of four white-collar mega-corruption scandals started.

Inquiry has been initiated against banks for opening LCs.

8 banks earned more than Rs 65 billion only in dollar rate.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started the investigation of 4 major corruption scandals.

According to the announcement made by the FIA, the investigation of four white-collar mega-corruption scandals has been started.

According to FIA, an inquiry has been initiated against banks for opening LCs at more than the interbank rate of the dollar. Eight banks earned more than Rs 65 billion only in dollar rate in this scam.

FIA has also started an inquiry on the complaint of corruption in the purchase of land for the motorway. There are complaints of misappropriation of Rs 32 billion in the purchase of land.

According to FIA, an inquiry has also been started on the allegations of corruption in the aid given to the flood victims last year. An inquiry is being conducted on giving 31,000, ration and relief materials to 103 people in Sanghar and Dadu.

The FIA ​​has also started an inquiry into the alleged theft of 1.8 million bags and distribution of poor-quality flour in the free flour scheme.

Advertisement

Also Read KP Govt bans use of social networking apps in offices The instructions issued by Establishment Department. No government employee can participate in...

According to the statement issued by the FIA, all the zones of the agency have been instructed to investigate the four cases and report to the head office.