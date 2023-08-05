Gold price increases by Rs 1300 per tola

The per tola gold was sold at Rs 222,800.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1115.

The price of gold in world market is 1942 dollars per ounce.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola has further increased in the country on Saturday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has increased by Rs 1300, and per tola, gold was sold at Rs 222,800.

The price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 1115 and gold was sold at Rs 190,116.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the world market is 1942 dollars per ounce after an increase of 10 dollars.

It should be noted that the price of gold per tola increased by 1300 rupees yesterday.

Earlier, the gold rate for 24-karat in Pakistan stands at Rs221,200 per tola here on Friday (Aug 4, 2023).

The gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.