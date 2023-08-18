Advertisement
Governor KP approves summery of formation new cabinet

  • The caretaker provincial ministers will be sworn in today.
  • Governor will administer oath to caretaker ministers.
  • The provincial cabinet will comprise on 9 ministers and 2 advisers.
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali has approved the summary of the formation of the provincial cabinet by caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan.

After the approval, the caretaker provincial ministers will be sworn in today at the Governor House. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali will administer the oath to the caretaker ministers.

The provincial cabinet will include 9 ministers, 2 advisers and a special assistant.

According to the document, Syed Masood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser will be the caretaker ministers.

Apart from this, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah will also be caretaker ministers.

Dr. Riaz Anwar and Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be the advisors to the Chief Minister, Zafarullah Khan will be the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.

