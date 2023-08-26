Governor Sindh returns another bill to Sindh Assembly 

Governor returned Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.

He raised objections to bill using powers conferred under Section 116(2)(b).

Governor Sindh Kaman Tessori said that this matter should be reviewed.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has sent back the Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 raising objections.

According to the details, another bill of the previous government was sent back by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori after objecting. The governor returned the Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.

He raised objections to the bill using the powers conferred under Section 116(2)(b) of the Constitution.

The Sindh Governor objected and said that in the amendment made in Section (3), education, experience, and tenure were not mentioned in nominating the Vice-Chairperson by the Chief Minister. It would be improper practice.

Kamran Tessori further said that extending the fixed term of 4 years to an indefinite term in Section 9 and extending it by another 2 years is against the pre-defined transparent appointment procedure.

He said that reducing the experience of the Chief Executive Officer from 20 years to 15 years and changing the post from 20 grade to 19/20 grade will make a difference in the performance of the said officer.

Advertisement

Also Read JUI-F delegation calls on PM Kakar The delegation congratulated PM on assuming charge. JUI-F leaders also paid tributes...

Governor Sindh said that this matter should be reviewed and the bill has been sent back to the provincial assembly.