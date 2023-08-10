Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
LEA plans crackdown against drug suppliers in educational institutes

LEA plans crackdown against drug suppliers in educational institutes

Articles
Advertisement
LEA plans crackdown against drug suppliers in educational institutes

LEA plans crackdown against drug suppliers in educational institutes

Advertisement
  • The lists drugs dealers have been prepared.
  • Data from Criminal Records Office is also obtained.
  • An important policy meeting has been called on Friday.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Preparations for the first major crackdown against drug suppliers in Karachi’s educational institutions have begun.

In order to take action against drug dealers, the lists of those who sell and supply drugs in educational institutions have been prepared based on the districts. Data from the Criminal Records Office is also attached.

According to the report prepared against drug peddling in educational institutions of Karachi, 12 groups of drug dealers are active in the educational institutions of South District, three big groups are working around the educational institutions of Malir, while houses established in the premises of government schools in Korangi where a family supplies drugs.

According to the report, three big groups are working in the public and private educational institutions of Lyari, five groups in the central district sell drugs near the educational institutions, while in the district east, a group consisting of more than 30 accused people supply drugs to students.

Also Read

FIA arrests wanted suspect in money laundering case in Karachi
FIA arrests wanted suspect in money laundering case in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Money Laundering Cell operation arrested a main...

An important policy meeting has been called on Friday for a grand operation against drug dealers and suppliers across the province.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story