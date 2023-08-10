LEA plans crackdown against drug suppliers in educational institutes

The lists drugs dealers have been prepared.

KARACHI: Preparations for the first major crackdown against drug suppliers in Karachi’s educational institutions have begun.

In order to take action against drug dealers, the lists of those who sell and supply drugs in educational institutions have been prepared based on the districts. Data from the Criminal Records Office is also attached.

According to the report prepared against drug peddling in educational institutions of Karachi, 12 groups of drug dealers are active in the educational institutions of South District, three big groups are working around the educational institutions of Malir, while houses established in the premises of government schools in Korangi where a family supplies drugs.

According to the report, three big groups are working in the public and private educational institutions of Lyari, five groups in the central district sell drugs near the educational institutions, while in the district east, a group consisting of more than 30 accused people supply drugs to students.

An important policy meeting has been called on Friday for a grand operation against drug dealers and suppliers across the province.