Monsoon tree plantation campaign kicks off in KP

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan launched Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign 2023 by planting a sapling in the lawn of Chief Minister’s House Peshawar.

Provincial caretaker cabinet members Bakht Nawaz Khan, Barrester Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and relevant higher authorities of forest department were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the chief minister about monsoon plantation drive, it was told that during the campaign, more than 13 million saplings will be planted across the province.

The chief minister was also informed that under the 10 billion tree project, the total area of forests in the province has been increased by 6.3%.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest and wildlife department in promoting tree plantation and their preservation adding that it is gratifying that the Forest Department is taking result-oriented steps under a comprehensive strategy to this effect.

“In order to overcome the challenges emerging from environmental pollution, the importance of forest has increased many fold” he remarked.

He on the occasion urged upon the public to ensure their full participation in making ongoing plantation drive a success story. Plantation and their preservation is our national obligation and collective responsibility; citizens should play their proactive role in this regard, so that we can give our coming generations a pollution-free and green environment, he concluded.