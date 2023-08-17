MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel passes away

Kunwar Naveed Jameel under treatment in private hospital.

He was undergoing treatment in ICUof hospital.

Governor and MQM leaders have expressed their grief.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel passed away after a prolonged illness.

According to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan spokesperson, MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel passed away. Kunwar Naveed Jameel was under treatment in a private hospital for several months due to a brain hemorrhage. But he was again admitted to a private hospital on Stadium Road.

Kunwar Naveed was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit(ICU) of the hospital.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel Born on March 15 1964 . He did LLB from Jinnah Law College Hyderabad and BSc from Government Degree College.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel was elected as Hyderabad district administrator in 2005, Member of the National Assembly in 1990 and 2013.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel was elected Member of Sindh Assembly in 2002 in 2018.

Advertisement

Also Read Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar takes oath as Caretaker CM Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori administered oath. Outgoing CM Murad Ali Shah and...

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori and MQM leaders have expressed their grief over the death of Kunwar Naveed Jameel and prayed for his elevation.