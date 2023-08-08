Poisonous Gas explosion affects 20 people in Karachi

The affected people were moved to CHK.

Emergency services were called after incident.

Supervisor and Engineer of factory were arrested.

KARACHI: As many as 20 people including women affected due to poisonous gas explosion in factory suited in Fish Harbour area of Karachi.

Rescue sources say that 19 affected and unconscious women have been brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), while one citizen has also been affected by ammonia gas.

According to security sources, more people have been affected by the smell of ammonia gas in the area, women who have fainted have been sent to the hospital.

Emergency services were called after the smell of ammonia gas spread in the area. According to police sources, the supervisor and engineer of the factory were arrested for negligence and carelessness.

Security in-charge Fish Harbor Nasir Bunairi says that the factory processes prawns and fish, the smell of ammonia gas explosion spread in the area, 60 women in the factory had reached work at 9 am as usual.

It was initially reported that 11 women fainted due to the gas and were sent to Civil Hospital Karachi.