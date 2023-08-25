PPP demands for holding elections within 90 days  

A delegation of PPP will go to ECP on August 29.

PPP serious reservations about digital census.

Elections cannot be delayed on basis of delimitation.

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has demanded holding of the general elections in the country within 90 days as required by the constitution, urging that pushing the country towards a constitutional and political crisis should be avoided through unjustified delay in the election.

Vice President PPP Sherry Rehman has said that her party will make its future strategy, in the light of the situation arising from the meeting of the party delegation with the top officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its next meeting of the Central Executive Committee due in Lahore.

Vice President PPP Sherry Rehman, Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Shazia Mari and Faisal Karim Kundi held a presser at Bilawal House to inform about the deliberations taken during the CEC meeting in Bilawal House.

Sherry Rehman told that the meeting of the CEC under the joint chair of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. She said that the focus of the meeting was on the country’s ongoing economic crisis, increasing poverty, increase in petrol and electricity tariff, and unchecked inflation as well as the solution to these problems. She said that the meeting also formulated a strategy for relief activities in view of the flood situation in Punjab.

Former federal minister said that the CEC meeting also reviewed the situation regarding the general elections in the country and the party has a clear stand in this regard that the constitution is clear regarding holding elections in 90 days, hence, there should be no ambiguity about it. “A delegation of the party will go to the Election Commission on August 29 and place the party’s position before the Election Commission.”

Ms Rehman said that the PPP has serious reservations about the digital census, adding that elections cannot be delayed on the basis of delimitation of constituencies as numbers of seats remain unchanged in provinces according to the census.

Meanwhile, Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that the constitution mentions holding general elections for 90 days, but delimitation of the constituencies are not mentioned.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that if the ECP can manage holding the by-election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it means that the general elections in the country can also be held on time.