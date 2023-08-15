SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Ahsan Iqbal

A two-member bench heard contempt plea.

Petitioner stated that no one is above constitution.

CJP remarked Ahsan Iqbal is very serious and intelligent person.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed a contempt of court petition against former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition of petitioner Mehmood Naqvi against former Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner said that he contends that no one is above the constitution and law.

The Chief Justice remarked that do not speak in front of the court, the power of contempt of court of the Supreme Court is not for general use. Court remarked that Ahsan Iqbal had said in an emotional speech that his respect is equal to that of a judge or a general. In court view, Ahsan Iqbal is a very serious and intelligent person.

While dealing with the contempt of court case against Ahsan Iqbal, the court wrote in the order that Ahsan Iqbal is a disciplined person. Ahsan Iqbal said in a seminar in 2018 that he should also protect his self-respect, he does not think that something like this said which should be seen as contempt of court.