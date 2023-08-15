Physical remand of Pervez Elahi approved till August 21

Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiyani presides over the hearing.

NAB officials apprehended Elahi due to his involvement in an asset reference case.

PTI president is being accused of corruption and kickbacks.

The Accountability Court of Lahore handed over former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on six-day physical remand.

The court granted this extension until August 21 to facilitate ongoing investigations into corruption allegations.

NAB officials apprehended Elahi due to his involvement in an asset reference case. Sources within NAB indicate that he is being accused of corruption and kickbacks related to a significant total of 226 contracts, collectively worth 23 billion Pakistani rupees.

The former chief minister of Punjab was taken into custody by the anti-corruption agency shortly after his release from Adiala jail, where he had been confined for 30 days in accordance with the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

However, as he exited the jail, he was swiftly detained by a NAB team led by Deputy Director Najamul Hassan, consisting of members from both the bureau’s Rawalpindi and Lahore sectors.

Prosecutors assert that Elahi is alleged to have received bribes and kickbacks in return for manipulating the awarding of contracts for road schemes within the Gujrat Highways Division, favoring specific hand-picked contractors.