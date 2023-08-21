SC fixes appeals of Chairman PTI in Toshakhana case for hearing

Three-member bench will hear case on August 23.

CJP Bandial fixed Toshakhana appeals for hearing.

Chairman PTI challenged decisions of IHC on Aug 3.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has constituted a bench to hear appeals of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has fixed Toshakhana appeals for hearing and a three-member bench headed by him will hear on August 23.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Mandokhail will be part of the bench.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the decisions of the Islamabad High Court on August 3. The Islamabad High Court sent back the issue of Toshakhana being admissible to Judge Humayun Dilawar.

PTI filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Islamabad High Court on August 5.

Also Read PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail Food out of the jail manual is being provided. PTI chairman allowed...

Advertisement

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 on August 5 in the Toshakhana case and on the same day Imran Khan was arrested from Zaman Park and moved to Attock Jail.