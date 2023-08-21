PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail

PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail

Articles
Advertisement
PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail

PTI chairman gets increased facilities in Attock Jail

Advertisement
  • Food out of the jail manual is being provided.
  • PTI chairman allowed to walk inside jail premises.
  • The former PM also gets a special breakfast now.
Advertisement

Following the arrival of the caretaker government, PTI chairman has been getting increased facilities at the Attock Jail.

PTI chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan is being provided a better food, out of the jail manual.

Besides, he is also allowed to come out of the Ali al-Sabh barrack and walk inside the jail premises.

Along with a special breakfast being served to him, the barrack of PTI chairman was also changed to 3.

PTI chairman has been detained in Attock jail since August 5, following his three-year sentence in Toshakhana case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story