SC moved against attacking churches in Jaranwala

ISLAMABAD: Minority leader Samuel Pyare filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court for notice on the Jaranwala incident.

In the petition, the Supreme Court has been requested to take notice of the Jaranwala incident, saying that a church was set on fire along with religious documents in Jaranwala on August 16. Court was pleaded to approves the petitions and appoints the case related to the rights of minorities for hearing.

On the other hand, the blasphemy case regarding the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala was heard in the Anti-Terrorism Court, where both the arrested accused appeared in the court through a video link.

The court approved the 7-day physical remand of the accused. Both the accused were arrested by CTD Lahore.

A case has been registered against the accused at Jaranwala city police station.

